TOGETHER AGAIN
KEYSER - Dorothy Jean Moorehead, 98, of Keyser, died on Friday, May 08, 2020 at Piney Valley Nursing Home.
Born January 25, 1922 in Rockwood, PA, she was a daughter of the late Homer and Katie (Snyder) Bowman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Melvin C. Moorehead; her sisters, Mary Ellen Knipperberg and Sara Bailey; brother, Howard Bowman and her great-granddaughter, Amy C. Moorehead. She is the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Dorothy was a 1939 graduate of Bruce High School and a former employee of Ben Franklin Store, Westernport, MD, G.C. Murphy, Piedmont, WV and Westvaco Sample Room, Luke, MD. She was a volunteer for the Red Cross Bloodmoblie in both Luke and Keyser. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Rachael Group both of Keyser, Trinity United Methodist Church in Piedmont, a Charter member of the Wesleyan Service Guild, United Methodist Women, Bethlehem Chapter #14, OES in Westernport.
Surviving are her three sons, Melvin B. Moorehead, David L. Moorehead and wife Cathy, both of Keyser and Steven W. Moorehead of Oak Creek, CO; four grandchildren, Aaron D. Moorehead and wife Julie, Matthew Moorehead and wife Kindra, Jeffrey L. "Jeff" Moorehead and Beth Ann Payne and husband Brook. She is also survived by her nine great-grandchildren, Hunter, Leah, Emily, Andy Willow, Christopher, Brooklyn, Adam and Preston.
Private family graveside and committal will be held in Restlawn Memorial Gardens, LaVale, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Piney Valley Nursing Home, 135 Southern Drive, Keyser, WV 26726
Condolences may be left for the family after Dorothy's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 8 to May 15, 2020