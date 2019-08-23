|
|
BARTON - Dorothy Jean Warnick, 76 of Barton passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her residence after a 16 year fight with Cancer.
Born April 17, 1943, she was the daughter of Eloise (Stull) McQuay and the late Sterling McQuay. She is also preceded in death by her sister Jane McQuay and her brother, Sonny McQuay.
Dorothy was a member of the Barton Presbyterian Church. She was a chef at the Westvaco Clubhouse for many years. She was an awesome cook and great baker, she was well known for her good food. Dorothy was a fighter and very strong woman, battling cancer for 16 years. She has many friends, was a special woman and loved by all.
In addition to her mother, Eloise of Westminster, she is survived by her sisters Terri Davis and Kelly McQuay; her daughters, Gail Shingler and husband, John of Westernport and Susan Pollock and husband, Jimmy of Barton. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ashley Warnick and fiancé, Trent Morris, Johnny Shingler and wife, Amanda, Ceceley Grady and Frank, Jeremy Shingler and wife, Stephanie, Robbie Grady II and Nikki and Taylor Pollock. Dorothy is survived by a special great grandson who never left her side, Maddox McKenzie; and her additional great grandchildren, Gabriel Morris, Gracie and Gabby Shingler, Trynitie, Colten and Jaxson Bostjancic and Rosalynn Shingler. She is also survived by her daughter's father and friend, Thomas Warnick.
Per her wishes, Dorothy was cremated and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Dorothy's family would especially like to thank Western Maryland Hospice for their care and compassion toward their Mom during her illness, as well as the John Hopkins Cancer Center for their excellent care.
Boal Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Aug. 23 to Aug. 30, 2019