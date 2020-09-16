KEYSER - Dorothy Mae "Dottie" Ryan, 88, of West Piedmont Street, Keyser, WV, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her daughter's home in Bruceton Mills, WV while under the care of WV Caring Hospice.
Born August 27, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Harry Moyer and Margaret (Northcraft) Moyer Broadwater. She also was preceded in death by a brother, William Moyer.
She was married to Delmer " Butch" Ryan for 51 years, who survives along with their daughter Vicki Ann (Bennett) Clower and husband Michael W. Clower of Bruceton Mills, WV; two granddaughters, Elissa Benton and husband James Benton of Montvale, VA; Vanessa Clark and husband Cody Clark of Mount Joy, PA; six great-grandchildren; Daron Clark, Berkeley Clark, Rylee Clark, Luke Benton, Reagan Clark, and Laurel Benton; two great-great-grandsons, Knoxx Hoskins and Ryatt Hoskins; a brother Harry Moyer Jr. of Flintstone, MD and a sister Norma J. Kilroy of Mechanicsville, MD..
Dottie was Brethren in faith. She enjoyed volunteering her time with the Special Olympics and was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Queen's Point Memorial Post # 6775, VFW of McCoole, MD. Dottie was known for her laughter that lit up the room and was loved by all who knew her.
At the request of the family no services will be held at this time.
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, is in charge of the arrangements.
Cards of condolences may be sent to 602 W. Piedmont Street, Keyser, WV 26726 and online condolences left after Dottie's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.