PIEDMONT - Dorothy Marie Twyman, 92, of Piedmont, WV passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Restore Health and Rehabilitation Center, White Plains, Maryland.
Born on December 10, 1926 in Keyser, WV, she was a daughter of the late Brown and Elsie (Redman) Kane.
Surviving are her nine children; Arretta Jackson (Ronald), Piedmont, WV, Clarence W. Twyman (Misako), Chesapeake, VA, Marjorie Rawls (Willie), Clinton, MD, Retha House (Phillip), Youngstown, OH, Donald Twyman (Carola), Julia Muse, Ft. Washington, MD, Karen Harris, Charolette, NC, Barbara Henderson, Piedmont, WV and Steve Twyman (Jummy) Keyser, WV and her brother, Paul N. Kane (Barbara). Preceded in death by her husband Clarence W. Twyman.
The family will receive friends at the Fredlock Funeral Home, Piedmont, WV, from 6-8 p.m. on November 1, 2019.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 34 Jones St, Piedmont, WV on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Elder George Smith and Bishop Joseph Clark officiating.
Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service on November 2, 2019.
Interment will be at Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser, WV.
The Fredlock Funeral Home, Piedmont, WV is in assisting family with arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Dorothy's obituary at www.Fredlockfh.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019