Douglas Edward Wright
1957 - 2020
KEYSER - Douglas Edward Wright, 63, of "D" Street, Keyser, WV, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at UPMC, Western Maryland in Cumberland, MD.
Born on October 31, 1957 in Westerly, Rhode Island, he was a son of the late Sherman Bowen and Alfreda (Sheltra) Wright. He also was preceded in death by his eldest brother, Thomas Edward Wright.
Mr. Wright served in the United States Air Force from 1974-79 and was employed for High-Q in Fort Ashby, WV for 20 years.
Surviving are his children, Jennifer Wright of Keyser, Nicole Wright of McCoole, MD and Thomas Wright of Keyser and four grandchildren, Brooke Wright, Joley Trottier, Kayden Wright and Aliza Hopkins.
At the request of the family, there will be no visitation or services. Mr. Wright will be cremated and his ashes returned to Sheffield, Vermont for burial in the Dexter Cemetery.
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, WV, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Wright's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.


Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2020.
