KEYSER - Edna Mae Swisher, 80, a resident of Piney Valley Nursing Home, Keyser, WV, formerly of Burke Hill Road, Rawlings, MD, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the nursing home.
Born on September 3, 1939 in Fairmont, WV, she was a daughter of the late Paul Derwood and Elizabeth Mae (Cordray) Baker. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Willie L. Swisher on February 25, 2017; two daughters, Deborah Ann Brown and Rhonda Lou Hill and three brothers, Paul Richard Baker, Carl Henry Baker and Ronald Milton Baker.
Mrs. Swisher was employed as a waitress for many years and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Keyser. She was an avid crossword puzzle solver and enjoyed crafting ceramics, board and card games and bowling. Some of the happiest times were when she could enjoy spending time with her grandchildren at "Willie's World," the family pool.
Surviving are her children, Carrie Beth Lewis and husband Dave of Westernport, MD and Shawn Lee Swisher and wife Erica of Frostburg, MD; a sister, Frances "Fran" Stansberry of Keyser; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
At the request of the family, there will be no visitation or services.
A private graveside service for the family will be in the Pisgah Cemetery, Morgantown, WV.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Swisher's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020