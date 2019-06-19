|
WESTERNPORT - Edward "Ed" Boyd Scheerrnesser, 84, of Westernport, MD, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Western Maryland Health Systems.
Edward was born April 24, 1935 in Beryl, WV to Raymond and Winifred (Knott) Scheermesser of Luke, MD.
He was a lifetime and active member of the Piedmont Presbyterian Church, serving as Elder, Deacon, and Sunday School Superintendant over the years. He was retired from Westvaco, having worked for 40 years. He served two years overseas in the Army during the end of the Korean conflict from 1955 to 1957.
Ed loved his family, loved to hunt and loved gardening, especially growing tomatoes.
Edward is survived by his wife, Claudette "Cindy'' Mae (Callis) Scheermesser. They were married November 29, 1958. He is also survived by his daughter, Rita "Jean" (Scheermesser) Fazenbaker
and husband Craig, of New Creek, WV and his son, Dr. Steven E. Scheermesser and wife, Debbie, of Keyser, WV; two grandsons: Canon E. Fazenbaker and wife, Sara, of Morgantown, WV
and _Cole S. Fazenbaker and wife, Laura, of Winchester, VA. He also has one great-granddaughter.
Edward is preceded in death by his sister, Virginia (Scheermesser) Hartman, Keyser, WV, and his brother Austin Scheermesser, Harrisonburg, VA.; and by his in-laws, F. Zihlman "Zig'' Callis and Floretta (Rhodes) Callis Kelly, Westernport, MD. He is survived by his brother Justin Scheermesser of Harrisonburg, VA and numerous nieces and nephews.
At Mr. Scheermesser's request, his body is being donated to science and then cremated.
The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 22 in the Fellowship Hall at Piedmont Presbyterian Church with a memorial service celebrating his life at 1:30 in the sanctuary with Pastor Tom Forbes officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Piedmont Presbyterian Church, 63 Ashfield Street,
P. 0. Box 51, Piedmont, WV 26750 orto theTri-Towns Rescue Squad, 59 Main Street, Westernport, MD 21562.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from June 19 to June 26, 2019