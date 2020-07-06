KEYSER – Edward G. "Eddie" Mitchell, Jr., 70, of Fountain, died on June 7, 2020 at his residence.
Born on December 9, 1949 in Danville, Virginia, he was a son of the late Lois (Walker) and Edward G. Mitchell, Sr.
Eddie was the owner of EGM General Contracting. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era and received the Purple Heart. He belonged to the Boyce Houser Post # 41 American Legion, Keyser.
Surviving are his wife, Judy A. (Messenger) Mitchell; his two children, Angelic Sensabaugh and husband John and Raphael Prather and husband Daniel; brother, William Mitchell; a sister, Sharon Hurst; his three grandchildren, Aiden Sensabaugh, Rhett Sensabaugh and Barrett Prather and father-in-law, Melvin Lyle Messenger.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm for a Celebration of Eddie's Life at the Markwood Funeral Home. A private committal service will be held at the convenience of the family. Due to the current health concerns, all guests are required to wear face masks and exercise social distancing at all time.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Eddie to Keyser or Faith in Action Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1073, Keyser, WV 26726.
