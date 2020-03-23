|
|
WESTERNPORT, WV - Elizabeth A. "Betty" (Tucker) Crossland, 75, of Westernport, died on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her residence.
Born on November 12, 1944 in Keyser, WV, she was the daughter of the late Wayne Herbert and Mary (Iacavone) Tucker. She is the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Betty was devoted homemaker that cherished her family. She attended Allegany College in Cumberland, MD and was a member of the Church of the Assumption.
Surviving are her children, Shelly L. Hester – Leatherman and husband Monte of Keyser, David Shane Crossland and partner Shane Brown; two granddaughters, Brittany Ann Crossland and husband Christopher Laffery of Westernport and their children, Ashlynn B., Addison N., Braxten P., Caysen W., Easton S., Emberleigh L. and Jamisen L. Laffery and Sierra Addison Hester of Keyser; a step-grandson, Preston T. Leatherman and his children, Amira R. and Bryland T. Leatherman. She is also survived by her former husband, Donald Ray Crossland.
Family will receive friends at the Markwood Funeral Home on Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 12:00pm – 1:00pm. Funeral services will follow the Visitation at 1:00pm with Fr. Thomas A. Sebastian Officiating. Interment in St. Thomas Cemetery
Condolences may be left for the family after Betty's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2020