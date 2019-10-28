Home

Elizabeth A. "Libby" Lewis

Elizabeth A. "Libby" Lewis Obituary
KEYSER - Elizabeth A. "Libby" Lewis, 65, of Knobley Road, Keyser, WV, died Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center, Cumberland, MD.
Born on October 4, 1954 in Keyser, WV, she was a daughter of the late Albert Ray and Mary Katherine  (Laupert) Lewis. She also was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Ray Lewis.
Libby was a 1972 graduate of Bruce High School. She was formerly employed at the Keyser Garment Factory, Schwabs, and Hunter-Douglas in Cumberland, MD. She also formerly attended the Cabin Run Wesleyan Church, Keyser.
Surviving is her loving companion, Roger G. Kesner; a brother, James Christopher Lewis, Sr. and wife Diane of Keyser; a sister, Laura Lynne Miller and husband Tim of Westernport, MD; an aunt, Dottie Sterling and husband Raymond of Westernport; nieces and nephews, T.J. Lewis, Stacey Rembold, J. C. Lewis, Jr., Travis Moreland, Derek Wolford and Brandon Miller and several grand nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Raymond Sterling officiating.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Libby's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2019
