MORGANTOWN – On September 12, 2020, Elizabeth Ellen Staggers Shank completed her earthly journey at her residence in Morgantown, WV.
Ellen was born in Washington, DC, on May 25, 1949. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harley O. Staggers, Sr. and Mary (Casey) Staggers.
Ellen graduated from Keyser High School in 1967 and received her Master of Education in Reading at West Virginia University.
She is survived by her son, Robert, three sisters, Margaret Staggers, M.D.(Robert Underwood), Mary Kaye Staggers (David Webb), Susie Tasker (Rick); two brothers, Harley Staggers, Jr. (Leslie) and Daniel Staggers, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ellen is loved and sadly missed.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the Markwood Funeral Home, Inc., Keyser.
