1/1
Elizabeth Ellen (Staggers) Shank
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORGANTOWN – On September 12, 2020, Elizabeth Ellen Staggers Shank completed her earthly journey at her residence in Morgantown, WV.
Ellen was born in Washington, DC, on May 25, 1949. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harley O. Staggers, Sr. and Mary (Casey) Staggers.
Ellen graduated from Keyser High School in 1967 and received her Master of Education in Reading at West Virginia University.
She is survived by her son, Robert, three sisters, Margaret Staggers, M.D.(Robert Underwood), Mary Kaye Staggers (David Webb), Susie Tasker (Rick); two brothers, Harley Staggers, Jr. (Leslie) and Daniel Staggers, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ellen is loved and sadly missed.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the Markwood Funeral Home, Inc., Keyser.
Condolences may be left for the family after Ellen's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markwood Funeral Home Inc
111 S Mineral St
Keyser, WV 26726
(304) 788-3231
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Markwood Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved