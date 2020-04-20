Home

Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Elma Gail Layton

Elma Gail Layton Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN

NEW CREEK - Elma Gail Layton, 84, of Northwestern Turnpike, New Creek, WV, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her residence.
Born on May 14, 1935 at Jordan Run, WV, she was a daughter of the late Julius Vernon and Jessie Marie (Berg) Carr. She also was preceded in death by her husband, David F. Layton on July 29, 2011; a grandson, Brayden Schell; a sister, Neva Hedrick and two brothers, Jim and Gary Carr.
Mrs. Layton was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was a fiercely independent and self sustaining woman who took great pride in taking care of her family. She was Baptist by faith and loved flower gardening and sewing.
Surviving are her six children, Celia Jean Constable of Westernport, MD, Tammy L. Biddle and husband John and Cynthia M. Morton and husband Charles, all of Keyser; David W. Layton and wife Marsha of Upper Tract, WV, John D. Layton of Petersburg, WV and Robert T. Layton and Linda Oates of Springfield, WV; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one step granddaughter. Also surviving is one brother, Larry Carr of Maysville, WV and a sister, Geraldine Evans and husband Golden of Maysville as well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health concerns, graveside services at the Lahmansville Cemetery, Lahmansville, WV, will be private for the family.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Layton's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2020
