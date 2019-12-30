|
|
KEYSER - Elrose (Tibbetts) Smith, 82, of Cornell Street, Keyser, WV, died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser.
Born on July 5, 1937 in Allegany County, MD, she was a daughter of the late William Richard and Agnes (Flynn) Tibbetts. She also was preceded in death by her husband T. Edward Smith on October 12, 2017 and a daughter, Vickie Ann Smith.
Mrs. Smith was a graduate of Piedmont High School, Potomac State College, West Virginia University and Frostburg State University. She taught at Bruce High School from 1959-66 and was a part time Speech and English lecturer at Potomac State College from 1974-2000. As a member of the Keyser Presbyterian Church, she served as a deaconess, the first female moderator and was the founder of the Family in Sorrows Luncheon Program at the church. She also was a emeritus member of the WVU Alumni Leadership, WVU Emeritus Club, member and past president of the Potomac Valley Chapter of WVU, life member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and a member of the Golden Circle for over 50 years.
Surviving are her children, Mark Edward Smith of Keyser; Kimberly Sue Foster of Front Royal, VA and Julie Lynn Miers and husband David of Cincinnati, OH; four grandchildren, Camden Smith of Keyser, Ashley and Garret Foster of Front Royal and Kade Miers of Cincinnati; a brother, Richard Tibbetts and wife Melissa of Point Pleasant, WV and a sister, Laura Ward of Charleston, WV.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Tom Forbes officiating.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Family in Sorrows Luncheon Program at Keyser Presbyterian Church, 300 S. Mineral Street, Keyser, WV 26726; the Mineral County United Way to benefit the Piedmont Library, P.O. Box 987 Keyser, WV 26726 or to the Mineral County Aging and Family Services, 875 S. Mineral Street, Keyser, WV 26726.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Smith's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 13, 2020