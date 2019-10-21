|
NEW CREEK - Elsie Elizabeth Miller, 76, of New Creek, died on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Piney Valley Nursing Home.
Born on December 5, 1942 in Twin Mountain, WV, she was a daughter of the late Eula (Gillaspie) and William Carr, Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Cook.
Elsie graduated from Keyser High School, Class of 1960, and was a member of The Church of God, Antioch, WV. She was a devoted homemaker who loved her family and friends.
Surviving are her children, Donald Cook, Curtis and spouse Jessica, Victor Cook and partner Judy Tabatha L. Haggerty and spouse Kevin and Mark Cook; her grandchildren, Evan, Cody, Rory, Shana, Joshua, Taylor, Brendan and Haylin; and her great-grandchildren, Alexis Judah, Milo, Rheagan, Jaxon, Easton and Tanner. She is also survived by her sisters, Ethel Keplinger and husband Leonard of Burlington, WV, Norma Harper and husband Chester of Elkins, WV and Linda Carr of Springfield, VA.
The Family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Markwood Funeral Home from 11:00 – 1:00 PM. Funeral Services to immediately following the Visitation at 1:00 PM with Reverend Johnny Goldizen, Jr. officiating. Interment will be held Lahmansville Cemetery, Lahmansville, WV.
