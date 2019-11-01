|
RADA, W.Va. - Elson Markwood "Buck" See, 95, formerly of Rada, WV, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Dawn View Center in Fort Ashby, WV.
Born on February 9, 1924 in Mineral County, WV, he was a son of the late Homer and Emily (Martin) See. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth (Wilson) See, on December 27, 1977; four brothers, an infant and James, Eldon and Ellis See; four sisters, Lessie McDonald, Virginia Curran, Esther Smith and Hazel Shoemaker and a great-granddaughter, Alexa Wilson.
Mr. See was retired from Penn Ventilator, formerly Emerson-Pryne in Keyser and was a lifelong farmer. A US Army veteran of World War II, Mr. See was very proud of his military service, rising to the rank of Sgt. Major while serving with the 351st Ordnance Battalion. He saw action in the Ardennes, Rhineland and Central European Campaigns and was honored to have served under General George C. Patton during the Battle of the Bulge.
Mr. See formerly attended the Kelley Chapel Church of the Brethren at Rada and more recently attended the Moorefield Church of the Brethren. He was also a former member of the Mill Creek Ruritan Club and enjoyed watching sports on TV, spending time with his family and going to his favorite hangout, The Romney Diner.
Surviving are his children, Steven Wilson and wife Linda of Winchester, VA, Ronnie Wilson and wife Judy of Austin, Texas, Kay Haggert and husband Pete of Southport, NC, Charles See and wife Sallie of Romney, WV, Roger See and wife Brenda of Old Fields, WV, Larry See and wife Donna of Romney and Andy See of Morgantown, WV; 17 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Kelley Chapel Church of the Brethren on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at the church at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor James Tyree officiating.
Interment will be in the Elijah High Cemetery, Purgitsville, WV. Graveside military honors will be accorded.
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. See's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8, 2019