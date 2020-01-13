|
KEYSER – Emma Kasmier, 97, of Keyser, died on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Piney Valley Nursing Home.
Born on May 23, 1922 in Cross, WV she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Sophie (Ban) Kantor. Her parents were immigrants from Budapest, Hungary and witnessed the Titanic sinking 6 miles away as they traveled to the states.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Arthur Kasmier on May 27, 1974, an infant daughter, two brothers, Joseph and Ambrose Kantor; four sisters, Isabelle Davis, Charolette Lease, Sophie Winters and Esther Sigler and one great-granddaughter, Lucia Raegan Kesner on November 15, 2019.
She was a three-time cancer survivor and the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Emma was a devoted homemaker who cherished her family. She loved flowers and enjoyed cooking, baking and family gatherings. She also was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, where she crocheted over 200 plus prayer shawls and enjoyed countless activities and functions.
Surviving are her children, Charles A. Kasmier and wife Carolyn of Powhatten, VA, Dorothy L. Kasmier of Keyser, Emma J. Bland of Tampa, FL, Mary L. MacDonald and husband Richard of Barton, MD, Christine C. Wilcox and husband Dwight of Michigan, Patty Burnside and husband Edward and Vicky Purdy and husband Earnest both of Keyser and her twelve grandchildren, Debra Bland, Don A. Bland, Stephanie Bland, Eric MacDonald, Brian MacDonald, Angela McClure, Jeannette Riffe, Geneva Kesner, Stephen Kesner, Gwen Bible, Shelly Burriss and Jedediah Purdy. She is also survived by her seventeen great-grandchildren and her seven great great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Friday, January 18, 2020 at the Markwood Funeral Home from 2:00pm -4:00pm and 6:00 pm – 9:00pm.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church, 30 S. Mineral Street, Keyser at 11 am with the Reverend Vickie K. Minnich officiating. Interment will follow Services in Potomac Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Emma Kasmier to the Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 40, Keyser, WV 26726.
Condolences may be left for the family after Emma's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jan. 13 to Jan. 20, 2020