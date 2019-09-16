|
PLAINFIELD, ILLINOIS- Erica Riddings Kott passed away and went to be with the Lord Sunday, Sept.15, 2019 at her home in Plainfield, Illinois, after a long battle with cancer.
Born Aug. 16, 1968 to her parents, Louis Burke of Cumberland, MD. and William Riddings of Inman, S.C.
She is also survived by her loving husband Eddy and her two children; son Dylan and Daughter Haley. A sister, Tracy Porter and Husband Rich of Mill Run, Westernport. A niece Samantha Nelson of Florida and two great nieces and two great nephews.
Erica earned her nursing degree from Alderson & Broaddus University of Philippi, W.Va.
Erica was a very loving and dedicated wife and mother and loved outdoor activities with her family.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Sept. 16 to Sept. 30, 2019