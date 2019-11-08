|
WILLIAMSBURG - Lt. Col. Ernest A. Courrier Jr. (Retired), 83, of Williamsburg, passed away Nov. 2, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Ernest Courrier; sister, Neva Taylor; and brother, John Courrier.
As a recipient of the Legion of Merit Award, Ernest proudly served with both the Marines and the Air Force. His Air Force career was spent as a chief analyst regarding space surveillance and intelligence collection, interfacing with the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Defense Intelligence Agency.
Ernest acquired his Bachelors of Science from West Virginia University. He was a 32nd degree Mason, and enjoyed membership with the Gideons, the American Legion, and the Boy Scouts of America. He was also a member of Walnut Hills Baptist Church, serving as both a Sunday School teacher and a Deacon. He was also a sports enthusiast.
He is survived by his wife, Constance Tribett Courrier; son, Ernest A. III (Vicki); daughters, Kimberly Thorn (William) and Kelley Peets (Richard); grandchildren, Kevin Thorn, Katie Brown, Eric Peets, David Peets, Nathan Peets, Amanda Burwell, Cambria O'Dell, Alexandra Courrier, and Samantha Neal; and brother, Dr. James Courrier (Dinah). He is also survived by Landyn Deboard, Wyatt O'Dell, Zakary and Bodhi Peets, Audrey and Asher Peets, K.J. and Sydney Brown, Noah and Ali Burwell, and Anderson Neal.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2019, at Walnut Hills Baptist Church, 1014 Jamestown Rd., Williamsburg.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the or the Humane Society.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2019