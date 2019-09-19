|
BURLINGTON- Ernest M. "Sonny" Blackburn, 75, of Dry Run Road, Burlington, WV, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his residence.
Born on March 24, 1944 at Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Ernest L. and Elsie May (Coffman) Blackburn. He also was preceded in death by an infant sister, Mary Margaret Blackburn; a brother-in-law, Wayne Shaw and a granddaughter, Lola Grace Blackburn.
Mr. Blackburn was retired from Penn Ventilator Corporation with 25 years of service. He was a member of the Beaver Run Church of the Brethren, Burlington and the National Rifle Association. He also was an avid hunter and accomplished carpenter and woodworker.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 54 years, Dorothy J. "Dottie" (Leatherman) Blackburn; his children, Barbara A. Plum and husband Timothy, Jeff L. Blackburn and wife Mandy, all of Burlington and Kim Bruce and husband Ralph of Keyser; three sisters, Dorothy Shaw of Keyser, Janet Williams and husband Ray of Arthurdale, WV and Nancy Swick and husband Jim of Keyser; four grandchildren, Jared R. Plum, Peyton A. Blackburn, Lillee G. Blackburn and Ryder H. Blackburn and a special nephew, Gary Shaw.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Samuel Biser officiating.
Interment will be in the Beaver Run Cemetery, Burlington.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Blackburn's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Sept. 19 to Oct. 3, 2019