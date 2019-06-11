|
|
NEW CREEK – Ernest Raymond Knotts, 88, of New Creek, WV, went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center after a brief illness surrounded by his family.
Born January 5, 1931, in Preston County, WV, Mr. Knotts was the son of the late Willard "Jim" and Irene (Applegate) Knotts. He was also preceded in death by his wife: Evelyn (Leatherman) Knotts, October 7, 1995; an infant son: Ronald Knotts, August 17, 1961; a son: Jerry Leatherman; and a brother: Charles Knotts.
Ernest was a United States Veteran during the Korean War and retired from Penn Ventilator of Keyser, WV. He was a member of the American Legion Post #41, Keyser, WV; and the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #100.
Ernest is survived by his special friend: Connie Harsh, Aurora, WV; his brother: Richard Knotts, Spelter, WV; his daughter: Rhonda (Knotts) Saville and husband, James, Keyser, WV; and his sons: Donald and wife, Teresa; and Roger Leatherman and wife, Irene, all of New Creek, WV. Ernest is also survived by his daughter-in-law: Tammy Leatherman, Keyser, WV; his grandchildren: Greg, Scott, Todd, Marc, and Chris Leatherman; Dawn Foutz; Jason Emry; Cheryl and Aimee Saville; Ethan and Samantha Knotts; as well as 18 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Upon Ernest's request, his body will be cremated. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.
The Adams Family Funeral Home, P.A., 404 Decatur Street, Cumberland, MD, (www.AdamsFamilyFuneralHome.com) is handling arrangements.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from June 11 to June 18, 2019