Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Funeral Home
700 Webster Road
Cowen, WV 26206
(304) 226-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Knotts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Raymond Knotts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ernest Raymond Knotts Obituary
NEW CREEK – Ernest Raymond Knotts, 88, of New Creek, WV, went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center after a brief illness surrounded by his family.
Born January 5, 1931, in Preston County, WV, Mr. Knotts was the son of the late Willard "Jim" and Irene (Applegate) Knotts. He was also preceded in death by his wife: Evelyn (Leatherman) Knotts, October 7, 1995; an infant son: Ronald Knotts, August 17, 1961; a son: Jerry Leatherman; and a brother: Charles Knotts.
Ernest was a United States Veteran during the Korean War and retired from Penn Ventilator of Keyser, WV. He was a member of the American Legion Post #41, Keyser, WV; and the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #100.
Ernest is survived by his special friend: Connie Harsh, Aurora, WV; his brother: Richard Knotts, Spelter, WV; his daughter: Rhonda (Knotts) Saville and husband, James, Keyser, WV; and his sons: Donald and wife, Teresa; and Roger Leatherman and wife, Irene, all of New Creek, WV. Ernest is also survived by his daughter-in-law: Tammy Leatherman, Keyser, WV; his grandchildren: Greg, Scott, Todd, Marc, and Chris Leatherman; Dawn Foutz; Jason Emry; Cheryl and Aimee Saville; Ethan and Samantha Knotts; as well as 18 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Upon Ernest's request, his body will be cremated. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.
The Adams Family Funeral Home, P.A., 404 Decatur Street, Cumberland, MD, (www.AdamsFamilyFuneralHome.com) is handling arrangements.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from June 11 to June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now