|
|
KEYSER - Ervin R. "Bunk" Hayes, 85, of Knobley Road, Keyser, WV, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser.
Born on November 25, 1934 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Rollie Russell and Lena Catherine (Urice) Hayes. He also was preceded in death by a great grandson, Kendrick Cameron Babo.
Mr. Hayes was a 1953 graduate of Keyser High School. He was retired from the A & P Grocery Store as a manager in the meat department with 31 years of service. He was a member of the Mt. Zion Church on Knobley Road and was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved farming and gardening. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were the lights of his life.
Surviving is his wife of 62 years, Esther L. (Kirk) Hayes; his daughter, Kimberly L. Rinard and her husband, his favorite son-in-law, Doug of Keyser; two grandchildren, Brittney Nicole Babo and husband Serge and Wesley Allen Rinard and wife Mandy; five great grandchildren, Jeremiah Christian Babo, Jabari Jayden Babo, Jayvyn Dominic Babo, Gavin Wesley Rinard and Abigail Faith Rinard and two brothers, Donald "Tip" Hayes of Patterson Creek, WV and Leon "Poodle" Hayes and wife Joan of Keyser.
At Mr. Hayes' request, there will be no visitation.
All family and friends are invited and encouraged to attend a graveside service in Bunk's memory at the Biser Cemetery on Knobley Road on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Pastor Jerry Eisenhour will officiate and a bereavement meal for all family and friends will be held at the Mt. Zion Church immediately following the graveside service.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Hayes' obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020