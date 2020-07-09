1/1
Ethan Lee Carman
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ethan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share



FORT ASHBY - Ethan Lee Carman, 28, of Fort Ashby, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Born September 25, 1991 in Cumberland, he is the son of James and Cynthia (Whorrall) Carman.
He is also survived by his wife Tabitha "Tabi" Carman; siblings, Michael D. Carman, Candida "Candy" Kyle and husband Steven, Donald Carman and wife Sarah, and Jon Carman and wife Hannah; several nieces and nephews, including special nieces Emma Flores and Hannah Whitacre; his great niece, Allison; mother-in-law Tammy Stewart and husband John; father-in-law Yuri Bailey; and, close friends Roy, Matt, and Austin.
Ethan was a graduate of Frankfort High School.
He was an assistant manager for Cumberland Box & Mill.
In his spare time, Ethan liked to fish and hunt.  He enjoyed going to camp and kayaking.
Friends will be received at the Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., Fort Ashby, on Sunday from 2-4 PM.  A memorial service will follow at 4 PM, with Pastor Harry Copen, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc, P.O. Box 1260, Fort Ashby, WV  26719.
Please note:  Face coverings and social distancing will be observed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jul. 9 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Upchurch Funeral Home Inc
Rte 28
Fort Ashby, WV 26719
(304) 999-2010
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved