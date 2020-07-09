





FORT ASHBY - Ethan Lee Carman, 28, of Fort Ashby, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Born September 25, 1991 in Cumberland, he is the son of James and Cynthia (Whorrall) Carman.

He is also survived by his wife Tabitha "Tabi" Carman; siblings, Michael D. Carman, Candida "Candy" Kyle and husband Steven, Donald Carman and wife Sarah, and Jon Carman and wife Hannah; several nieces and nephews, including special nieces Emma Flores and Hannah Whitacre; his great niece, Allison; mother-in-law Tammy Stewart and husband John; father-in-law Yuri Bailey; and, close friends Roy, Matt, and Austin.

Ethan was a graduate of Frankfort High School.

He was an assistant manager for Cumberland Box & Mill.

In his spare time, Ethan liked to fish and hunt. He enjoyed going to camp and kayaking.

Friends will be received at the Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., Fort Ashby, on Sunday from 2-4 PM. A memorial service will follow at 4 PM, with Pastor Harry Copen, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc, P.O. Box 1260, Fort Ashby, WV 26719.

Please note: Face coverings and social distancing will be observed.







