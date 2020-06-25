MARTINSBURG - Eugene Charles "Gene" Savieo, of Martinsburg, WV (and formerly Monroeville, IN, and Keyser, WV) passed away on April 23, 2020 at the age of 87. Gene passed away quietly and peacefully at his home with his family by his side.
Gene was born on September 8, 1932, in Monroeville, Indiana, the son of Charles "Hop" Savieo and Marvene (Marquardt) Savieo.
He was a 1950 graduate of Monroeville High School, Indiana, and a proud member of the varsity basketball team. He later attended Indiana University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in business in 1960, followed by a master's degree in business administration in 1961. He was a member of the Indiana University Alumni Association, and the Beta Gamma Sigma Honorary Society.
Gene was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He served as radio man aboard the P2V Neptune during the Korean War years of 1952-1956. His time in the service took him around the world, including stops in Maine, Africa, Iceland, Spain and Puerto Rico.
During his professional life, Gene worked as a general manager of various glass manufacturing plants, including Kerr Glass, Diamond Glass, and Anchor Glass, before retiring in 1999 from Owings Illinois. After retirement, Gene worked as a consultant for Anheuser Busch in Houston, Texas. During his professional life, Gene made friends all over the country, as his various positions took him to Indiana, Illinois, California, Pennsylvania, Canada, Texas, and finally to West Virginia.
Gene was a member of the Assumption Catholic Church, Keyser, WV.
Gene was a member of many fraternal organizations during his lifetime, including: life member and past post commander American Legion Post 227, Dunkirk, Indiana; past exalted ruler and member BPO Elks Lodge 1776, Dunkirk, Indiana; member 40 et 8 Voiture 988, Dunkirk, IN; life member VFW Post 7418, Gap, PA; Tall Cedars of Lebanon S.C. Forest 34, Spring City, PA; Knights Templar Jerusalem Commandery 15, Phoenixville, PA; Phoenix Royal Arch Masons, Chapter 98, Phoenixville, PA; Royal & Select M.M. Palestine Council 8, Phoenixville, PA; F&AM Lodge 553, Spring City, PA; Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 562, Keyser, WV; Moose Legion 0110 Potomac Highland, WV; past president of The Rotary International, Keyser, WV; Moose Legion 01`10 Potomac Highland, WV; past president of the Rotary International, Keyser, WV; Fraternal Order of Eagles, Cumberland, MD; Fraternal Order of Eagles, Cresaptown, MD; Shriner Ali Ghan Temple, Cumberland, MD; Unit Member Ali Ghan Arab Patrol, Cumberland, MD; Unit Member N.A. Legion of Honor, Cumberland, MD.
Gene is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sharon P. (Hake) Savieo; one daughter, Sheryl Zittle; a son-in-law, Rick Zittle; and his two beloved grandchildren, Jakob and Katie.
While Gene had many friends all over the country, his long-time best friends included his brother-in-law, William Daily, of Silver City, NM, the late Jim Beauchot, of Monroeville, IN; Darl Crites, of Keyser, WV; the late Jim Baker, of Keyser, WV; and Dick Zittle of Martinsburg, WV.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Daily; and one brother, Robert.
The Brown Funeral Home will be open for family to receive friends from the hours of 6:00PM to 8:00PM only on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Visitors will be required to wear face masks, practice social distancing, and follow directives.
Upon cremation Gene will be transported to Monroeville, IN, and laid to rest in his family plot alongside his parents. A graveside service will be held with military honors, the dates for this service is TBD.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
Gene was born on September 8, 1932, in Monroeville, Indiana, the son of Charles "Hop" Savieo and Marvene (Marquardt) Savieo.
He was a 1950 graduate of Monroeville High School, Indiana, and a proud member of the varsity basketball team. He later attended Indiana University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in business in 1960, followed by a master's degree in business administration in 1961. He was a member of the Indiana University Alumni Association, and the Beta Gamma Sigma Honorary Society.
Gene was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He served as radio man aboard the P2V Neptune during the Korean War years of 1952-1956. His time in the service took him around the world, including stops in Maine, Africa, Iceland, Spain and Puerto Rico.
During his professional life, Gene worked as a general manager of various glass manufacturing plants, including Kerr Glass, Diamond Glass, and Anchor Glass, before retiring in 1999 from Owings Illinois. After retirement, Gene worked as a consultant for Anheuser Busch in Houston, Texas. During his professional life, Gene made friends all over the country, as his various positions took him to Indiana, Illinois, California, Pennsylvania, Canada, Texas, and finally to West Virginia.
Gene was a member of the Assumption Catholic Church, Keyser, WV.
Gene was a member of many fraternal organizations during his lifetime, including: life member and past post commander American Legion Post 227, Dunkirk, Indiana; past exalted ruler and member BPO Elks Lodge 1776, Dunkirk, Indiana; member 40 et 8 Voiture 988, Dunkirk, IN; life member VFW Post 7418, Gap, PA; Tall Cedars of Lebanon S.C. Forest 34, Spring City, PA; Knights Templar Jerusalem Commandery 15, Phoenixville, PA; Phoenix Royal Arch Masons, Chapter 98, Phoenixville, PA; Royal & Select M.M. Palestine Council 8, Phoenixville, PA; F&AM Lodge 553, Spring City, PA; Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 562, Keyser, WV; Moose Legion 0110 Potomac Highland, WV; past president of The Rotary International, Keyser, WV; Moose Legion 01`10 Potomac Highland, WV; past president of the Rotary International, Keyser, WV; Fraternal Order of Eagles, Cumberland, MD; Fraternal Order of Eagles, Cresaptown, MD; Shriner Ali Ghan Temple, Cumberland, MD; Unit Member Ali Ghan Arab Patrol, Cumberland, MD; Unit Member N.A. Legion of Honor, Cumberland, MD.
Gene is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sharon P. (Hake) Savieo; one daughter, Sheryl Zittle; a son-in-law, Rick Zittle; and his two beloved grandchildren, Jakob and Katie.
While Gene had many friends all over the country, his long-time best friends included his brother-in-law, William Daily, of Silver City, NM, the late Jim Beauchot, of Monroeville, IN; Darl Crites, of Keyser, WV; the late Jim Baker, of Keyser, WV; and Dick Zittle of Martinsburg, WV.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Daily; and one brother, Robert.
The Brown Funeral Home will be open for family to receive friends from the hours of 6:00PM to 8:00PM only on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Visitors will be required to wear face masks, practice social distancing, and follow directives.
Upon cremation Gene will be transported to Monroeville, IN, and laid to rest in his family plot alongside his parents. A graveside service will be held with military honors, the dates for this service is TBD.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jun. 25 to Jul. 2, 2020.