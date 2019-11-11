|
TOGETHER AGAIN
NEW CREEK - Eugene G. Amtower, 93, of New Creek, WV (Laurel Dale Community), departed this world on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Sundale Long-Term Care in Morgantown, WV, surrounded by his family.
Eugene was born September 17, 1926, in Keyser, WV, to the late Ray S. Amtower and Anna L. (Henderson) Amtower. He also was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Lena, on June 30, 2015.
Eugene met the love of his life, Lena E. Parrish, in Keyser, WV, and they were married in 1948. In 1955, Gene and Lena were blessed with their daughter, Diana L. (Amtower) McCarty.
Gene worked at B&O (now CSX) railroad in Petersburg and Keyser, WV then Cumberland, MD for forty years. He was a charter member and trustee of Laurel Dale United Methodist Church which was built on land donated by his father. Gene designed and arranged for the building of the top of the church that had operated in its basement for many years. Gene and Lena were very active in and devoted to all facets of church life for over sixty years. He was currently attending Sunnyside Church of the Brethren.
He and Lena enjoyed many years of friendship and good times with his best friend, James "Hank" and sister-in-law, Dorothy "Dot" Liller and their daughters Debbie Willis and Donna Rhodes and their families.
Eugene was an incredibly loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who always put his family first. He was loved by many for his kindness and sense of humor.
Left to fondly cherish his memory are his daughter, Diana McCarty, and her husband, George McCarty, of Morgantown, WV, granddaughters, Anna (McCarty) Carrier, and her husband, Dan, and their five year old son, Daniel Carrier, and three year old daughter, Lena Carrier, and Elizabeth (McCarty) Woodford and her husband, Todd, and their one year old son, Max, all of Morgantown, WV.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 1:00 until 2:30 p.m. at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Randy Shoemaker and Pastor Gwen Wolford officiating.
Interment will be in the Meadow Point Cemetery, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Amtower's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2019