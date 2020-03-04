Home

Todd Funeral Home, Inc
340 Third Street
Beaver, PA 15009
(724) 775-0674
Evaline L. Tettenburn


1929 - 2020
Evaline L. Tettenburn Obituary
INDUSTRY, Pa. - Evaline L. Tettenburn, 90, of Industry passed away Wednesday January 15 in Concordia Villa St. Joseph, Baden.
She was born March 29, 1929 in Keyser, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Loren and Thelma B. Cheney Smith. She had been a resident of Industry since 2005 and was formerly of Beaver, Pennsylvania.
Evaline was a former member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Beaver.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband of 64 years, Walter, in 2013 and three brothers.
She is survived by a daughter, Carmen (James) Frankenstein, Moon Township; a son Steven (Lonnette) Tettenburn, Brighton Township; three grandchildren, David (Jill) Franke, Jeffrey (Hillary) Frankenstein and Lindsey (Steve) Whitlock; three great-grandchildren, Hannah L. Frankenstein, Isaac A. Frankenstein and Stella Rose Franke; brothers, Robert (Marian) Smith, Kansas, and Ronald (Janet) Smith, Keyser, W.Va., a sister Caroline (Frank) Tettenburn, Keyser, W.Va.
Friends were received Sunday, Jan. 19, from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. in the Todd Funeral Home, 340 Third Street, Beaver,
Interment was in Beaver Cemetery.
Electronic condolences may be shared at www.toddfuneralhome.net
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020
