KEYSER – Evelyn Louise Josey Johnson-Smith passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on January 29, 1934 at home on a farm in Bonifay, Florida, she was a daughter of the late R. D. and Drucilla Josey. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, a stillborn, Jimmy and James Josey, two sisters, Dorothy Amerson and Joyce Henderson, her first husband, of 39 years, Hetzel D. Johnson I, her second husband of 8 years, Edward R. Smith and her grandson Hetzel D. Johnson III.
Evelyn was a member of the Limestone CEOS Club, where she had held many offices, past member of the Fountain Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and the Fountain Ruritan Club and attended the Fountain Gospel Chapel. In 2010, she was awarded the National Ruritan of the Year.
She loved to sew, so she went to Keyser Garment and set zippers for 19-1/2 years. In 1975 she opened her own mending shop near Fountain School. A talented seamstress, she did weddings, prom gowns, cheerleading uniforms, band uniforms, upholstery and draperies for many years. She did store alterations for Shapiro's Men's and Women's Store for 14 years.
Evelyn has made hundreds of quilts; many have been donated to benefit needy people and donated Veteran quilts to area veterans. She won a National Blue Ribbon in 1986 on a candle wicked handmade quilt, which had taken four years to complete. She enjoyed sharing her love of quilting by teaching several classes in the area.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Hetzel Johnson II and wife Nancy, her daughter Jeannie Johnson; her granddaughter, Dawn Johnson, and her sister, Sue Rich. She is also survived by four step-children, two step-grandchildren, a special nephew/son, Dave Johnson, several other nephews and nieces, a special friend, Saundra Kay Paugh and many friends.
Evelyn told everyone she had a full life, doing what she enjoyed and never bored. She always said she was a fortunate woman, had two wonderful children, two of the best men in the world for husbands, wonderful friends and neighbors, health to live a long life and be able to do the things she loved to do to the end. Love you all.
Friends will be received at the Markwood Funeral Home on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm. Funeral service will follow at 1pm with Pastor Michael Goldizen officiating.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks are recommended and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines.
Interment will be in Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
If desired, donations may be made in memory of Evelyn Johnson Smith to Mineral County Relay For Life, 612 W. Piedmont Street, Keyser, WV 26726
Condolences may be left for the family after Evelyn's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jun. 24 to Jul. 1, 2020.