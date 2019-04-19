|
KEYSER – Faith E. Poland of Keyser, 78, died on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
Born on January 30, 1941 in Westernport, MD, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Ada (Hardy) Moorehead and is the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Faith was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker and graduated from Bruce High School, Class of 1959.She attended the Calvary United Methodist Church and was a member of the Church Choir. She was a former member of the Keyser Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Assembly Church, where she enjoyed playing the drums.
Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Allen T. Poland, Jr; her daughter, Diane E. Poland and wife Alice of Tyrone, PA and her son, Colonel David A. Poland and wife Lisa of Ft. Bragg, NC. She also is survived by her grandchildren, Victoria Rose Poland of Marseille, France, Spencer Austin Poland and Hunter Nathaniel Poland both of NC and her uncle, Joseph Moorehead and wife Wanda of Keyser.
Friends will be received at the Markwood Funeral Home, Keyser on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home, following the visitation, at 1:00 p.m. with the Reverend Wayne E. Gosnell officiating. Interment will be held in Potomac Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left for the family after Faith's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2019