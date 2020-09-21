1/1
Flora Ann (Hinkle) Watson
KEYSER, WV - Flora Ann (Hinkle) Watson, 76, of Keyser, died on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her residence.
Born on January 21, 1944 in Savage, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Grover and Evelyn (Moorehead) Hinkle. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Gary Madison Watson Sr.; her son, Eric Wayne Watson and her bothers, Roy Hinkle and John Hinkle.
Ann worked in retail at Fashion Bug, Keyser, Burton Men's Store in Tri-Towns Plaza and was a seamstress at the Keyser Garment Factory. She was an active member of the Fountain Ruritan Club; Fountain VFD Ladies Auxiliary and Independent Assembly of God Fountain Gospel Chapel.
Surviving are her children, Gary W. "Rusty" Watson, Jr. and wife Beverly of Maysville, WV and Annette E. Cooper & husband Rick of Fisher, WV; a daughter-in-law Patsy (Fazenbaker) Watson of Burlington; grandchildren, Heather Adamzeski and companion Greg Hamn and her children, David, Madison, Nada and Christian and Robert Allen Hott and wife Chrystal and their children, Zhale and Logan; her sister, Gladys Moon and her brother, James Moorehead and his wife Frances. She is also survived by brothers-in-law, Fred W. Watson and wife Susan and Francis "Skippy" Watson and wife Annie; a sister-in-law, Mary K. Sowers and husband Bernard and her nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Markwood Funeral Home 6:00 – 9:00pm.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at noon with visitation two hours prior to service. The service will be conducted by the Reverend Michael Goldizen.
Interment will be held in Potomac Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com

Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Sep. 21 to Sep. 28, 2020.
