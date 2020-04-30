|
|
WESTERNPORT - Floyd Mathew Twyman Jr.(Dantley) 55 of Westernport,MD went to be with the Lord on April 27,2020 at WMHS in Cumberland,MD. He was born in Keyser, WV on May 3, 1964 and was the son of the late Floyd M. Twyman Sr and Dorothy Irene Denmark.
He attended the First Church of God in Christ in Piedmont, WV and belonged to the Moses men's group at his church. He graduated from Keyser High in 1982. He retired from Pilgrim's Pride in Moorefield, WV in 2015.
He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid Steelers fan and liked listening to Gospel Music and slow jams. He will be remembered for his kind heart and infectious smile.
Floyd is survived by two sons, Floyd M. Twyman III of Greenville NC and Dominique Twyman of Ahloskie,NC , and his two grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Larry "Smoke" Denmark and wife Elvira of Keyser, WV; and his sisters Brenda Fagan and husband Tony of Cumberland, MD, Debbie Diabate of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Lanette Metcalf and husband Terrance of Seattle, WA, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to give thanks to the Progressive Care Unit for their care and special thanks to Shelby.
According to his wishes Floyd is to be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
The Fredlock Funeral Home in Piedmont, WV is honored to serve the Twyman family at this time.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.fredlock funeral home. com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020