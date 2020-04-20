Home

Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Frances M. Cook

Frances M. Cook Obituary
KEYSER - Frances M. Cook, 69, of Guardian Drive, Keyser, WV, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at UPMC, Western Maryland, Cumberland, MD.
Born on March 28, 1951 at New Creek, WV, she was a daughter of the late Elmer Abe and Nola Mae (Hall) Thompson. She also was preceded in death by an infant brother, Jack Thompson.
Mrs. Cook was a 1969 graduate of Keyser High School and received her dental assistant certification from Allegany Community College. She was formerly employed with Anchor Glass in Lawrenceburg, IN and attended the Second Baptist Church in Keyser. Frances was very active with her high school graduating class activities in get-togethers. She enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her two children, Jonathan W. Cook and wife Kathy of Augusta, WV and Melessia A. Cook and husband Todd of Westernport, MD; six grandchildren, Dennis Cessare, II, Mia Marr, Teresa Tilley and Deanna, Chloe and McKenzie Schenck as well as 16 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are five brothers, Roger L. Thompson of Keyser, Carl A. Thompson and wife Carol of Burlington, WV, Jerry D. Thompson of Keyser, Gary L. Thompson and wife Shawn of Keyser and Arnold L. Thompson of Keyser; a sister, Judy A. Biser and husband Robert of Keyser; a special friend and caregiver, Dee Cook of Keyser and several nieces and nephews, which include a special niece, Mindy Umstot of Augusta.
Due to the current health concerns and Mrs. Cook's wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Cook's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2020
