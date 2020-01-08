|
|
RAWLINGS - Frances M. (Green) Patton-Smith, 88, of Rawlings, passed away January 7, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.
Born August 2, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Frederick W. and Lucinda (Broadwater) Green.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her first husband, James Patton in 2000, and her second husband, Lewis Smith, in 2003. She was also preceded by her sister, Shirley Wilson in 2019.
Frances was a 1949 graduate of Central High School, Lonaconing and Catherman's Business School in Cumberland. She worked as a secretary and was a homemaker. She was a member of Potomac Valley Revival Center Church in Rawlings.
Frances is survived by her son, David C. Patton and wife Sherrill of Oak Leaf, TX. A granddaughter, Brianna D. Fitzmaurice, Ovilla, TX. A grandson, Reilly D. Patton, New York and two great-grandsons, Dean and Conner Fitzmaurice. Also surviving are stepsons, Rick Smith and Mike Smith and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received at the Boal Funeral Home, Westernport on Thursday, January 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.
A funeral service will take place on Friday, January 10 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev David Stottlemyer officiating.
Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Moscow Mills, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Tri Towns Rescue Squad.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at boalfh.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020