Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home-Burlington Chapel
2266 Northwestern Turnpike
Burlington, WV 26710
304-289-3727
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances See Kesner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances V. See Kesner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances V. See Kesner Obituary
BURLINGTON - Frances V. See Kesner, 89, of Double Cribbs Road, Burlington, WV, went home to be with her Lord, surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, August 16, 2019 at her home.
Born on September 17, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Pearl (Hott) Combs. She also was preceded in death by her first husband, James W. See, Sr. on October 1, 1964; a stepdaughter, Susan C. Smith and a brother, Stanley Combs. 
Mrs. Kesner was a 1947 graduate of Romney High School. She worked for 23 years for the Kinney Shoe Factory in Romney, WV and was a life member of the Kelley Chapel Church of the Brethren at Russeldale, WV. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting and flower gardening and spending time and caring for her family was her focus in life.
Surviving is her husband of 31 years, Dale O. Kesner; two children, Pastor Loretta Brinker and husband Robert "Chuck" Brinker of Springfield, WV and James W. See, Jr. and wife Cheryl of Purgitsville, WV; a stepson, William C. Kesner and wife Cheryl of Burlington; four grandchildren, Matthew W. Brinker and wife Stephanie, Michael A. Brinker and wife Christine, James "J.W." See, III and wife Trista and Jennifer A. Boyles and husband Jeff; two step grandsons, Kyle Kesner and Nathan Martin; 12 great-grandchildren; a great-great granddaughter, Riley A. Appel "on the way" and two step great-grandchildren. Also surviving are three sisters, Ruth Abe of Fort Ashby, WV, Betty Ludwig of Rio, WV and Donna Pyles of Fort Ashby as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 6-9 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating.
Interment will be in the Elijah High Cemetery, Purgitsville.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Kesner's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now