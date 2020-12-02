1/1
Francis Gerald "Flick" Clark
1943 - 2020
KEYSER - Francis Gerald "Flick" Clark, 77, of Maple Sugar Lane, Keyser, WV, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
Born on January 1, 1943 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Clarence Junior Clark, Mary Louise (Menefee) Litten and stepmother, Flossie Clark. He also was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Carpenter; a sister, LeeAnn and a brother, LeeRoy Litten.
Mr. Clark was a 1960 graduate of Keyser High School and was employed as a manager with Verizon Telecommunications for 27 years. He served in the United States Navy and was a member of Boyce-Houser Post # 41, American Legion and Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Assembly, both in Keyser.
Surviving are his wife, Anna Lee (Welch) Clark; two daughters, Stacy Groves of Cumberland and Rachel Wattendarger of Kansas City, MO; a stepson, Robert Shrout and wife Brenda of Keyser; two half brothers, Clarence "Sparky" Clark of Elkins, WV and Michael Litten of Florida; three half sisters, Nancy Jones of Keyser, Margo Judy of Danville, VA and Arlene "Tink" Burkhardt of Hurt, VA; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 5-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Randy Leatherman officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks are required and social distancing guidelines must be followed.
Interment will be in the Queen's Point Cemetery, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Clark's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.

Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
