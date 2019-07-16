|
BARTON - Freda Mae (Barnes) Beeman, 81 of Barton wanted to go home on July 12, 2019, AND she did! Jesus said, "I go to prepare a place for you, that where I am, there you may be also."
Born May 26, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Charles Raymond and Myrtle Marie (Beeman) Barnes. She was also preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Homer Lebo Beeman; and her siblings, Charles Junior Barnes, Margaret Jane Crawford and Elsie Louise Ashby.
Freda loved to sing. She sang with the "Country Gospel Singers" for a number of years. When Rev. Homer Beeman pastored Stoney Run Baptist Church, Keyser 1st Baptist and the Westernport Baptist, she harmonized with him. Also, when he held revivals and funerals, she was his helpmate and a faithful one.
Freda was a crafty person. She could sew, embroider, crochet and quilt. She spent much time using her needles. She loved to play games, especially in Florida with family at weekly get-togethers.
Most of all, Freda loved the Lord Jesus Christ and her family. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren unconditionally. Her life was given to being a good wife and mother. She has left her family a heritage of faith!
"She has fought a good fight, and finished the course, henceforth is laid up for her a crown of righteousness."
Freda is survived by her sister, Mary Dawson and husband Donald of Deer Park; her son, Homer Daniel Beeman and wife Lynn of Keyser, WV; four daughters, Wanda Herron and husband David of Maysville, WV, Wilma Salesky and husband Robert of Keyser, WV. Jewel Lambert and husband Marty of Westernport, and Cheryl Brashear and husband Clint of Westernport. Freda is survived by her grandchildren, Ronnie Henson, Dawn Geary and husband Jonathan, Jason Salesky and wife Angel, Brent Salesky, J.D. Beeman, Alesha Beeman and A.J. Mongold, Kelly Evans, Steven Ruckman and wife Rachel, Daniel Ruckman and wife Katelynn, Stanley Lambert and wife Deloris, Angela Diehl and husband Jeremiah, Ray Lambert and wife Gina, Clint Brashear and wife Danielle and Matthew Brashear and wife Katie. Freda is also survived by numerous in-laws and many great and great-great grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received at the Boal Memorial Chapel, Barton on Wednesday, July 17th from 2 pm to 6 pm. A funeral service will take place in the funeral home chapel on Thursday, July 18th at 11:00 am with Rev. Earl Williams officiating.
Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Moscow Mills.
Benjamin Franklin put it this way, "Sit in the will of God that these mortal bodies be laid aside, when the soul is to enter into real life. A man is not completely born until he is dead. His chair is ready first and he is gone before us. Why should you and I be grieved at this, since we are soon to follow, and know where to find him?"
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at boalfh.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from July 16 to July 22, 2019