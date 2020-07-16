FROSTBURG - Frederick C. DeVore, 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis.
Born on June 27, 1938, in Westernport, he was the son of the late John and Anne (Smith) DeVore.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Richard DeVore and special friend and brother-in-law Gary Wilson.
Mr. DeVore was a 1956 graduate of Bruce High School. He worked in construction and later retired from the Allegany County Division of Land Development Services as a Building Inspector. He enjoyed writing, gardening, nature, cooking, basketball, and woodworking.
He is survived by his sister Carol Wilson of Keyser, WV; his sons, Mark and wife Tracy of Odenton, MD Brian and wife Autumn of Frostburg, MD and Adam and husband Kevin of Arlington, VA; six grandchildren, Alexandra and husband Forrest, Austin and wife Alyssa, Chloe, Luke, Emily, and Isabella; one great-granddaughter Nova, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated and interred with his late parents at Philos Cemetery in Westernport.
