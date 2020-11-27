KEYSER - Frederick E. Roy, 73, of Woodland Lane, Keyser, WV, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
Born on October 3, 1947 in Laureldale, WV, he was a son of the late Homer William and Mabel Helen (McNeill) Roy. He also was preceded in death by three sisters, Alma Grace and Angela Christine Roy, both which were infants, and Barbara Smith; a brother, Dennis Roy and his wife Dottie; his father and mother-in-law, Walter and Dorothy Billmyre; a sister-in-law, Marian Roy and a beloved aunt, Helen Miller.
Mr. Roy was retired from the Westvaco/New Page Mill after 25 years of service, but his employment actually began at age nine by filling out an application to sell the Grit Newspaper. The Grit required its sales people to be at least age 11, but Fred told a "little white lie" in order to begin working.
In the ensuing years until his retirement from the paper mill, he also worked for the City of Keyser as a police officer, the Potomac State College Farm, Marshall Oil and Faulk's Salvage Yard. Even after his retirement, he couldn't slow down and he then worked with his wife with On Track Concessions, providing catering services and servicing the Potomac Eagle Scenic railroad.
Fred was a devout man of faith and was a member of the Sunnyside Church of the Brethren in New Creek, WV where he served as a lay minister for different churches and also on the Missions Evangelism Committe for the Westmarva District of the Church of the Brethren. He also served as a board member of Live God Loud in Guatemala and the Union Rescue Mission in Cumberland, MD.
He was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War, serving three tours of duty and was a life member of both Boyce-Houser Post # 41, American Legion and Nancy Hanks Post # 3518, VFW in Keyser.
He also served as the emcee at the Rolling Acres Gospel Music Park in Laureldale for 28 years.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 52 years, Margie E. (Billmyre) Roy; his children, Micki Laffey, Mike Roy and wife Michelle and Talitha Evans, all of Keyser; four grandchildren, Alix Laffey, Drake Roy and Kennedy and Jessie Evans and a great grandchild "on the way." Also surviving are three brothers, William Roy, Wade "Buster" Roy and wife Anna and Tom Roy and wife Michele, all of Keyser; three sisters, "P-Nut" Roy of Keyser, Judi Roy of Yukon, OK and Robyn Llewellyn and husband Tim of Keyser; a very close friend who was like a sister, Pat Berry of Yukon, OK; a special brother-in-law, Ben Smith of Farmington, WV and Brian Billmyre of Piedmont, WV and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Sunnyside Church of the Brethren on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Randy Shoemaker and Grover Duling officiating. Friends may also call at the church one hour prior to the service.
The funeral service will also be live streamed on the Smith Funeral Homes Facebook page for those not able to attend the service at the church.
Face masks and social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be strictly enforced.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
If so moved, the family requests that memorial contributions be made payable to the Guatemala Missions Fund, c/o Margie Roy, 95 Woodland Lane, Keyser, WV 26726.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Roy's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.