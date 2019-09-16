|
|
KEYSER- Frederick W. Ellifritz, 76, of Ridge Street, Keyser, WV, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his residence.
Born on August 21, 1943 on Tucker Ridge in Antioch, WV, he was a son of the late Harry B. and Edna M. (Catlett) Ellifritz. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Linda C. (Guy) Ellifritz; a granddaughter, Nevaeh Spiker; seven brothers, James, Harold "Pete", Harry, William, George, Junior and Samuel Ellifritz and four sisters, Judith Reynolds, Betty Couch, Violet Devilbliss and Juanita Whittaker.
Mr. Ellifritz was formerly employed with the Keyser Police Department and was a trucker, construction worker and bartender. In his words, he was "A jack of all trades, master of none," but to his kids and grand kids, he mastered being a Dad and Papaw.
Mr. Ellifritz was a former member of the McCoole Volunteer Fire Department, served in the U.S. Army Reserves and loved hunting and fishing, playing guitar and cooking. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and George Jones fan, but most of all, he loved his kids and grand babies.
Surviving are his children, Christie Kimble and husband George of Burlington, WV, Jeffery Grove of Westernport, MD, Todd Ellifritz of Keyser, Mia McCarty and husband Daniel of Keyser, Andrew Ellifritz and husband Michael Harris of Cumberland, MD, Ashley Ellifritz of Purgitsville, WV, Kayla Harshbarger of Keyser and Jessica Fields and wife Meagan Fields of Keyser; one brother, Robert Ellifritz of Antioch, WV and five sisters, Jean Heckert of Burlington, Bonnie Jenkins of Apache Junction, AZ, Lois Rohrbaugh and husband David of Keyser, Mary Canan of Burlington and Patsy High and husband Kevin of Purgitsville. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, MaKailyn, MaKenzie and MaKenna Spiker, Ashlynn, Addyson and Ambyrlen See, Trey Grove, Marina and Brianna Kimble, Kayle Hickey, Ethan Virts and Leland, Seth and Brenden McCarty; a god-grandson, Alex Marshall; four great-grandchildren, Damien Davis, Alaina and Keaton Kimble and Ryleigh Anderson; many nieces and nephews; a special friend, Darla and his "Guard Cat," "Finn."
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. and from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Roger Leatherman officiating.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Smith Funeral Home, 85 S. Main Street, Keyser, WV 26726 to assist in defraying funeral expenses.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Ellifritz's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Sept. 16 to Sept. 30, 2019