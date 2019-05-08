|
G. "Mee Maw" Phyllis Radcliffe
KEYSER – G. "Mee Maw" Phyllis Radcliffe, 92, of Keyser, WV, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, Piney Valley Nursing Home, Keyser, WV.
Born May 13, 1926, in Clarksburg, WV, Mrs. Radcliffe was the daughter of the late Alfred Stark and Ellen (Mazzei) Stark. She was also preceded in death by her husband: Waymond Gerald Radcliffe; her brothers: Kenneth and Jerry Stark; and was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
A homemaker, Phyllis was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church, Keyser, WV. She was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Ladies Auxiliary, Keyser, WV; and Past President and Past Worthy Matron and Patrons Club of Alkire Chapter #10 Order of the Eastern Star, Keyser, WV. Phyllis was also a member of the Ladies Oriental Shrine; Isis Court #1; Wardok Husom Temple #53 Daughters of the Nile; Re Temple #118 Daughters of the Nile, Cumberland, MD; Past President of the Ladies Shrine, Keyser, WV; the DeMolay Mother's Club; and the Noontime Homemaker's Club.
Phyllis is survived by her sons: Craig Radcliffe and wife, Linda, Keyser, WV; Mark Radcliffe and wife, Susie, New Creek, WV; and David M. Radcliffe and wife, Kathy, San Diego, CA; her daughters: Michele Radcliffe, Keyser, WV; and Sheila Radcliffe and husband, Randy Nelson, Solomon's Island, MD; as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of Mee Maw's life will be announced at a later date.
A special thank you to the staff at Piney Valley Nursing Home for all the care and compassion given to Phyllis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , c/o: Ali Ghan Temple, Post Office Box #1416, Cumberland, MD 21501-1416.
The Adams Family Funeral Home, P.A., 404 Decatur Street, Cumberland, MD, (www.AdamsFamilyFuneralHome.com) is handling arrangements.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 8 to May 15, 2019