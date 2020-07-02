KEYSER, WV - Gary Edward Ack, Sr., 78, of Keyser, died on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his residence.
Born on July 28, 1941 in Luke Maryland, he was a son of the late Harry Edward and Thelma Belle (Nicol) Ack. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Diane Lee (Long) Ack; a brother, David Heyl Ack and his two sisters, Judy C. Cox and Linda K. Musgrove. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Gary graduated from Bruce High School, Class of 1959 and from Catherman's Business School. He retired from Westvaco as a Tour Foreman and was a member of the Keyser Presbyterian Church.
Throughout his life, Gary served on the following boards: the Developmental Center & Workshop, the Mineral County Mental Health Association, the WV Parent Advocate's Association, the Potomac Center and the Potomac Highlands Guild, and the Mineral County Board of Education. He also served on steering committees during the development of the Keyser Area Ministerial Association (KAMA), and Project PUSH - Parents Understanding Student Handicaps. At the Keyser Presbyterian Church, he served on the Session as an Elder.
Gary was a man filled with the joy of life who always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. He was always an advocate for marginalized people and groups-particularly in the work he did with the Development Center and Workshop.
Surviving are his fiancée, Carole (McKone) George; his children, Gary Edward Ack, Jr., Michele "Missy" Ack, and William "Billy" Ack and wife Heather; four grandchildren, Mariah P. Ack, William K. "Willie" Ack, II, Evan C. Ack and Ryan W. Ack, and brother-in-law, Thomas Musgrove.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be directed in honor of Gary E. Ack, Sr., to The Development Center and Workshop, 50 Clary Street, Keyser, WV 26726.
A Private Family Committal Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Markwood Funeral Home, Keyser.
