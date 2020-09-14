KEYSER - Gary Lee Virts, 69, of Fort Ashby Road, Keyser, WV, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his residence.
Born on January 30, 1951 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of Helen Virginia (Brendlen) Virts of Keyser and the late John Virts. He also was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Sue Virts.
Mr. Virts was a graduate of Bruce High School and served in the United States Army. He was a retired truck driver and a member of the Cabin Run Wesleyan Methodist Church. He enjoyed classic cars and going to car shows and he was always willing to lend a hand and help anyone in need.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife of nearly 29 years, Virginia R. (Kesner) Simpson Virts; a daughter, Tina Lamm and husband Jeff of Keyser; three stepchildren, Brenda Gough and husband Roger, Janet Northcraft and Jeffery Scott Simpson, all of Keyser; two brothers, Donald Virts and wife Sue of Oakland, MD and Larry Virts and husband Nancy of Keyser; one grandson, Micah Lee Virts; eight step grandchildren, Jeremy Gough, Renee Chambers, Brandon Gough, Lindsay Northcraft, Tori Simpson, Tia Simpson, Jeffery Scott Simpson, II and Amy Brill and 13 step great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. C.E. Mayhle officiating.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks are required and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines.
Interment will be in the Omega-Alpha Cemetery, Short Gap, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Virts' obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.