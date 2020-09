KEYSER - Gary Lee Virts, 69, of Fort Ashby Road, Keyser, WV, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his residence.Born on January 30, 1951 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of Helen Virginia (Brendlen) Virts of Keyser and the late John Virts. He also was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Sue Virts.Mr. Virts was a graduate of Bruce High School and served in the United States Army. He was a retired truck driver and a member of the Cabin Run Wesleyan Methodist Church. He enjoyed classic cars and going to car shows and he was always willing to lend a hand and help anyone in need.Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife of nearly 29 years, Virginia R. (Kesner) Simpson Virts; a daughter, Tina Lamm and husband Jeff of Keyser; three stepchildren, Brenda Gough and husband Roger, Janet Northcraft and Jeffery Scott Simpson, all of Keyser; two brothers, Donald Virts and wife Sue of Oakland, MD and Larry Virts and husband Nancy of Keyser; one grandson, Micah Lee Virts; eight step grandchildren, Jeremy Gough, Renee Chambers, Brandon Gough, Lindsay Northcraft, Tori Simpson, Tia Simpson, Jeffery Scott Simpson, II and Amy Brill and 13 step great-grandchildren.Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m.A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. C.E. Mayhle officiating.Due to the current health concerns, face masks are required and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines.Interment will be in the Omega-Alpha Cemetery, Short Gap, WV.Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Virts' obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.