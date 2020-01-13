|
RIDGELEY - Gary Lynn Welch, Sr., 67, of Ridgeley, died on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Western Maryland Health System, Cumberland.
Born on January 8, 1953 in Keyser, WV, he was the son of the late Chester L. and Lessie M. (Likens) Welch.
Gary graduated from Keyser High School, Class of 1972, was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired Security Guard at AES Warrior Run in Cumberland, MD. He was a member of the Old Furnace Church of the Brethren.
Surviving are his wife, Debora D. (Purkey) Welch; his children, Melinda M. Purkey of Youngstown, OH, Gary L. Welch, Jr. and Matthew A. Welch both of Ridgeley and a sister, Bonnie Sturdivant and husband Charles of Winchester, VA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kayla Welch, Marcus Welch, Koltyn Welch, Aniyaha Purkey, Wyatt Welch and Garrett.
Friends will be received on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Markwood Funeral Home, Keyser from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. with the Reverend Dave Sutton officiating.
Interment will be held in Davis Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made in honor of Gary L. Welch, Sr. to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.
Condolences may be left for the family after Gary's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jan. 13 to Jan. 20, 2020