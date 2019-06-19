|
|
KEYSER- Gary Madison Watson, Sr., 79, of Keyser, died on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
Born on March 4, 1940 in Keyser, he was a son of the late Madison Desales and Mary June (Newhouse) Watson.
Gary retired from Westvaco as a Fork Lift Operator and a Charter Member of Fountain Fire Department and of the Fountain Ruritan. He was an avid gardener.
Surviving are his wife, Flora Ann (Hinkle) Watson; his children, Gary M. "Rusty" Watson, Jr. and wife Beverly of Maysville, WV; Annette E. Cooper and husband Rick of Fisher, WV and the late Eric W. Watson and his surviving wife Patsy (Fazenbaker) Watson of Burlington, WV; brothers, Fred W. Watson and wife Susan of Piedmont, WV and Francis "Skipy" Watson and wife Annie of Washington and his sister, Mary K. Sowers and husband Bernard of Keyser. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Heather Adamzseski and companion Greg Hamm and their four children, David, Madison, Nada and Christian, Robert Allen Hott and wife Chrystal and their two sons, Zhale and Logan and Gary M. Watson III and his nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Markwood Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow visitation at 2:00 p.m. with the Reverend Michael Goldizen officiating. Interment will be held in Potomac Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left for the family after Gary's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from June 19 to June 26, 2019