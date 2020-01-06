Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home-Burlington Chapel
2266 Northwestern Turnpike
Burlington, WV 26710
304-289-3727
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Cavey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Olen Cavey


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Olen Cavey Obituary


KEYSER - Gary Olen Cavey, 67, of Keyser, WV, died October 31, 2019 at his residence.
Born on April 12, 1952, he was the son of the late Olen Francis Cavey and Hilda Mae (Bittinger) Cavey Sewell.
Gary was a faithful Christian and loved the Lord Jesus Christ with all of his heart. He attended several area churches over the years and had a kind and generous spirit. He also composed poetry and had several of his poems published.
Surviving are two sisters, Glenna Marple of Burlington, WV and Sharon Sue Arnold of Oakland, MD and nieces and nephews, Shawn Marple, Daniel Marple, Jr., Kim Dorsey, Shelly Everett, Ronnie Everett Arnold, Jr. and Brian Keith Arnold.
A memorial service will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Private interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Cavey's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -