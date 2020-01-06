|
KEYSER - Gary Olen Cavey, 67, of Keyser, WV, died October 31, 2019 at his residence.
Born on April 12, 1952, he was the son of the late Olen Francis Cavey and Hilda Mae (Bittinger) Cavey Sewell.
Gary was a faithful Christian and loved the Lord Jesus Christ with all of his heart. He attended several area churches over the years and had a kind and generous spirit. He also composed poetry and had several of his poems published.
Surviving are two sisters, Glenna Marple of Burlington, WV and Sharon Sue Arnold of Oakland, MD and nieces and nephews, Shawn Marple, Daniel Marple, Jr., Kim Dorsey, Shelly Everett, Ronnie Everett Arnold, Jr. and Brian Keith Arnold.
A memorial service will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Private interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 20, 2020