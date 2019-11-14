|
|
NEW CREEK - Gary Wayne Evans, 49, of Grayson Gap Road, New Creek, WV, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center, Cumberland, MD.
Born on July 6, 1970 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Gary Marshall and Charlotte Kay Simmons and was reared by his grandparents, the late Alonzo Ralph and Virginia Alberta (Morris) Evans.
Mr. Evans was a 1988 graduate of Elk Garden High School and was employed with Cives Steel in Winchester, VA as a shop supervisor with 30 years of service. He also was a member of God's House of Prayer in Antioch, WV.
Surviving are his children, Amanda Marie Sweitzer and husband Justin of Westernport, MD, Joshua Wayne Evans and wife Renae of New Creek and Brianna Nicole Evans of New Creek; a sister, Jennifer Lynn Hickey and husband Michael of New Creek; three grandchildren, Christopher, Amberlea and Madelynn and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Kenneth Ours officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Joshua W. Evans,
P.O. Box 4 New Creek, WV 26743 to assist in defraying final expenses.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Evans' obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019