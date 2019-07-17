|
|
KEYSER - Gene Houston Simpson, Sr., 77, of Keyser, WV, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser
Born on December 7, 1941 at Beryl, WV, he was a son of the late Lynn Houston and Nellie Mae (Urice) Simpson. He also was preceded in death by his wife Dolores M. "Dougie" (Welsh) Simpson on February 26, 2010.
Mr. Simpson was a 1960 graduate of Keyser High School. He was retired from the Westvaco Luke Mill with 42 years of service as a multi craft mechanic. He was a life member of the Fountain Volunteer Fire Department where he was currently serving as an engineer and the Grace United Methodist Church in Keyser. For many years, he played on the Sunday Slo-Pitch Softball League and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Surviving are his children, Gene H. Simpson, Jr. of Keyser, Thomas L. Simpson and wife Jennifer of Burlington, WV, Toby L. Simpson, Sr. and fiancee, Misty Keplinger of Keyser and Christie K. Whisner and husband Jeremy of Akron, OH; a brother, Gary L. Simpson and wife Billie of Keyser; a sister, Ginny Wingler of Keyser; nine grandchildren, Kaitlyn Gasparro, Kailee Simpson, Kolton Simpson, T.J. Simpson, Carlie Whisner, Breanna Whisner, Ashlyn Whisner, Jesse Simpson and JoJo Simpson and a great granddaughter, Kendell Gasparro.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Fountain United Brethren in Christ Church on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Gwen Wolford, Pastor Roger Leatherman and Pastor Chris Leatherman officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens where graveside fireman's honors will be accorded by the Fountain Volunteer Fire Department.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Simpson's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from July 17 to July 24, 2019