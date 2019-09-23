|
KEYSER - George Robert Foster, 71, of Stony Run Road, Keyser, WV, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 22, 2019. George left this life in the comfort of his own home after many years of battling emphysema and related complications.
Born on February 23, 1948 in Virginia, he was a son of the late Marvin J. "Jake" and Dena Luella (Riggleman) Foster. He also was preceded in death by a brother, Marvin Jacob "Buckshot" Foster; a sister, Martha Parsons; his father and mother-in-law, Willard Riggleman and Mae Lyons and four brothers-in-law, Frank Arnold, Mark Lyons, Walter Riggleman and Marvin Parsons.
George was an avid gardener, fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed watching sports and especially rooting for his beloved Dallas Cowboys. He was most well known in the community for his employment at the Workingman's Friend gas station and later Hi-Lo Oil Company in McCoole, MD for his 45 years of service. He began his employment at the age of 16 and everyone loved his customer service and joking demeanor as he pumped gas, cleaned windows or sold concessions at the station for all those years.
His family remembers him for his teases and taunts. He was a giving man and one description almost everyone would use to describe Mr. Foster, was that he was a hard worker.
He formerly attended the Sunnyside Church of the Brethren in New Creek, WV where he was baptized, and most recently was attending Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Assembly in Keyser.
Surviving are his wife and best friend of 49 years, Linda Kay (Riggleman) Foster; two daughters, Vanessa "Nessa" Renee Thompson and husband Richard and Jessica Nicole Foster. George was an excellent provider and he enjoyed talking about his family very much. The highlights of his life were his five grandchildren. "Pap," as he was called, was the best cheerleader, cookie seller or fund raiser, supplier of battery operated toys and bikes that a child could ask for. He was more excited for Christmas than the children. His three granddaughters are Cheyenne Nicole Thompson, Taryn Linae Thompson and Carmen Kayleigh Biser. He also has two grandsons, Samuel Blake Biser and Tatum Reese Thompson. In addition, George is survived by his brothers and sisters, Leila Arnold of Keyser, Jake Foster and wife Linda of Burlington, WV, Douglas Foster of Keyser, Bertha Foote and husband John of Keyser, Sue Arnold and her husband Hillary "Carl" of McCoole and Charlotte Gardner and husband Daniel of New Creek and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Assembly on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Donna Leatherman officiating. Friends may also call at the church one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Foster's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Sept. 23 to Oct. 7, 2019