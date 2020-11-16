KEYSER - George Robert "Bob" Lark, 84, of Reeves Road, Keyser, WV, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his residence.
Born on May 2, 1936 in Ridgeley, WV, he was a son of the late George McKinley and Grace Irene (Simpson) Lark. He also was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Harold and Richard "Dick" Lark; two sisters, Delores Wilson and Lorraine Keplinger and two brothers-in-law, Harold Wilson and Donald Jones.
Mr. Lark was a 1954 graduate of Fort Ashby High School and served as a military policeman in the United States Army. Bob worked for years in the construction industry and was a co-owner and operator of the former Taste of Home Restaurant in Keyser. He was a former member of the Fountain Ruritan Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing baseball and softball. He was a dedicated and avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Neva M. (Whetzel) Lark; his children, Lana Stewart and husband Jim, Sherri Riggleman and husband Jason and Robert Lark and wife Krista, all of Keyser; two brothers, Roger Lark and wife Kathy of Gerrardstown, WV and John Lark and wife Nancy of Keyser; two sisters, Ruth Jones of Summersville, WV and Joyce Helmick and husband Bob of New Creek, WV; three sisters-in-law, Connie Lark, Connie Lark and Alice Lark; seven grandchildren, Taylor Stewart, Kelsey Alt, Tyler Lark, Cassey Warnick, Shawnee Simmons, Colton Lark and Ali Isner; six great-grandchildren, Trynleigh Alt, Chasen Warnick, Ridlee Warnick, Rustin Warnick, Denton Simmons, Asher Isner and two "on the way."
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. James "Sonny" Dodds officiating.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks and social distancing are required.
Interment will be in the Cabin Run Cemetery, Keyser.
