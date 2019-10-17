|
KEYSER - Gerri L. Mason, 55, of Keyser, WV returned to live in her Heavenly Father's presence on October 8, 2019 at Western Maryland Health Systems in Cumberland, MD after battling advanced cancer.
Born August 13, 1964 in Keyser, WV to her late father, Harold "Jerry" Washington and her surviving mother, Frances "Peachie" Jones. She is also survived by her husband of nearly 20 years, Willie J. Mason. Her 4 biological children, Noland Washington, Territa Washington, David Smith, his wife and their son Calvin Smith, and Dayla Harvey, her husband Neilon Harvey and their two children, Neayla and Da'Lon Harvey. Also surviving are her bonus children, Antuan, JayOnna, Janae, Breana and Diamond Mason along with 7 additional grandchildren and two that awaited her heavenly arrival. In addition to Gerri's husband, children and grandchildren, she is survived by her sisters, Terri Lynn Watkins, Deatria Owens, Monique Webster, Shannon Meek and Flo Clay as well as her aunt that was more like her sister, Christine Marshall. Also surviving Gerri are her Uncles, Aunts, several nieces, nephews, their children as well as cousins, and her chosen extended family, each meaning the world to her.
Many have come to know Gerri through her years in non-profit dating back to the 1990's in the Bay Area of California; some know her through her advocacy for those with special needs while others know her because of her faith and belief in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Most recently she was the Executive Director of the Mineral County Family Resource Network (MCFRN), the driving force and heart of Mineral County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) as well as a warrior for all in need. In 2003 when she was hired to work with the MCFRN, the organization was operating in the red, paying rent for their office space and in desperate need of new direction. Today, because of her hard work, passion and dedication, the MCFRN owns the property, in which they previously rented office space, has annual revenue, aids thousands of Mineral County residents a year, and is the partner to several community programs like Energy Express, STEM Festival, Warm the Children and so many more. Under Gerri's direction the MCFRN also brought national programs like CASA to Mineral County to advocate for abused and neglected children in which she was the Director for that program, unpaid for many years. Gerri saw a need, developed a plan, recruited the right partners and met said need. She lived to help others and spent her entire life showing what love in action really looked like and leaves behind a legacy that will allow others to benefit for generations.
Respecting Gerri's wishes, there will be no funeral services however the family asks that those wanting to honor and pay their respects attend Gerri's Celebration of Life on October 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Davis Conference Center at Potomac State College.
In lieu of flowers, Gerri asked that donations be made to the Mineral County Family Resource Network 251 ½ W. Piedmont Street, Keyser, WV 26726.
Gerri's husband and children would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at WMHS, dedicated family members and friends for their love, care and compassion for Gerri during her final battle.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 17 to Oct. 31, 2019