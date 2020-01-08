|
CROSS - Greg Kile, 43, of Tasker Road, Cross, WV, died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
Born on October 20, 1976 in Cumberland, MD, he was a son of Priscilla A. (Tasker) Kile Whetzel of Keyser, WV and the late Earl E. Kile. He also was preceded in death by his nephew, Dakkoda "Kody" Kile.
Mr. Kile was employed as a project manager with Virginia Riggers. He was Pentecostal by faith and enjoyed four wheeling and playing in the mud, hunting and his new truck, his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500. Everything that he did in life centered around his son, Ethan.
Surviving is his wife of 13 years, Kristal A. (Junkins) Kile; three children, Ethan Kile, Justin Burgess and Ashleigh Burgess, all of Keyser; three brothers, Ed Kile and wife Holly of Keyser, Jerry Kile and wife Lisa of Burlington, WV and Randy Kile of Keyser; a sister, Susan Hughes and husband Michael of Burlington and a friend who was more like a brother, Jay Baker of Piedmont, WV.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. and on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1-2 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Robert Jeffreys officiating.
Interment will be in the Tasker Cemetery, Cross, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Kile's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020