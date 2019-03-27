|
KEYSER - H. Edward Miller, Sr., 79, of Grand Avenue, Keyser, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser.
Born on April 11, 1929, in Keyser, WV, Ed Miller grew to be a kind, compassionate and loving man that will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He was a son of the late William F. Miller, Sr. and Lillian M. (Hartman) Miller. He also was preceded in death by a son, H. Edward "Ed" Miller, Jr.; a sister, Mary Louise Maxson; and his father and mother-in-law, George J. and Gladys E. Keegan.
Ed was a 1957 graduate of Keyser High School. He was formerly a DJ for WKLP AM/FM radio in Keyser and also worked at the Acme Food Stores in both Keyser and Cumberland. He worked with Kaplon's Men Store until he bought the store in 1972, which he then sold in 1986. He then worked for the United States Postal Service as a rural route letter carrier for 17 years.
Ed served the City of Keyser faithfully, being elected to City Councilman in 1968 and serving for 15 years. He also served three terms as the Mayor of the city, as well as finance commissioner.
A member of the Church of the Assumption, he also was a member of Knights of Columbus Council # 10545, Keyser and Lodge # 662, Loyal Order of Moose, Keyser where he served as head administrator and obtained his Pilgrim Degree. He also served as state secretary of the WV Moose Association and the Mineral County Democrat Committee. He also coached the Pirates Little League team.
Surviving are his loving wife of 59 years who he married in 1960, Jo Ann (Keegan) Miller; one son, Gordon A. Miller and partner, Richard Smith of Morgantown, WV; a daughter-in-law, Kim A. Metcalf of Keyser; three brothers, George R. Miller and wife Lois and William F. Miller and wife Brenda, all of Keyser and Glenn L. Miller and wife Linda of Cumberland, MD; a sister, Patricia A. McDonald and husband Mike of Burlington, WV; a brother-in-law, William "Bill" Maxson of Lahmansville, WV; two grandchildren, Stacy L. Miller and Joshua John Edward Miller and three great-grandchildren, Lilyann Jones, Joshua Ryan Miller and Carly Jean Miller. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Miller's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Mar. 27 to Apr. 3, 2019